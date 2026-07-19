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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Benfica attacker Andreas Schjelderup and have made contact to do so this summer.

The Norwegian has had an impressive World Cup campaign with his country, helping them reach the quarter-finals. He has done quite well in Portugal with Benfica. Schjelderup had 17 goal contributions last season.

Tottenham are hoping to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

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Spurs keen on Andreas Schjelderup

According to Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider: “Schjelderup’s World Cup performances have caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs across Europe, including multiple Premier League clubs. “I know Tottenham have shown an interest and are in the market for a new left-sided winger or forward, so Schjelderup definitely ticks a lot of boxes for them in that respect, as that is where he plays for Norway and Benfica. He had a very good World Cup.”

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Schjelderup would improve Spurs

Tottenham need more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old attacker could be ideal for them. He will add goals, creativity, pace, and flair to the team. Tottenham have struggled to break down defences, and they need players who can unlock the opposition defence.

Schjeldeup could also be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to play for a competitive team.

Tottenham have been very active in the market and have already made quality signings such as Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi. It will be interesting to see if they can improve the attacking unit before the window closes.