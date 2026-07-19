(Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Spain have finally found the breakthrough against Argentina as Ferran Torres fires home in the second half of extra time.

After dominating almost the entire game, La Roja finally made their pressure count with a goal that could prove decisive in their World Cup 2026 clash.

Ferran Torres scores potential World Cup 2026 winner vs Argentina

The move began with Pedro Porro, who delivered a cross into the penalty area from the right-hand side.

The delivery was not the best, but Nico Williams showed incredible awareness and athleticism to leap into the air and head the ball back across goal while off balance.

His clever header fell perfectly into the path of Torres, who met it first time with a powerful finish that gave Emiliano Martinez no chance.

Spain’s players erupted in celebration as the late strike sent their supporters into raptures and left Argentina facing the prospect of elimination.

Watch the goal below:

Ferran Torres rifles the ball into the roof of the net and Spain lead in extra-time ?? pic.twitter.com/uzlNFQ8QUX — ITV Football (@itvfootball) July 19, 2026

Can Argentina produce another late dramatic comeback?

The goal has put Spain within touching distance of victory, but Argentina have built a reputation throughout the tournament for producing late drama.

Lionel Scaloni’s side have already recovered from difficult situations on several occasions during World Cup 2026, meaning Spain will know the job is far from finished despite finally taking the lead.

With only minutes remaining, all eyes will be on whether La Roja can hold firm or if Argentina can script yet another remarkable comeback.

Spain minutes away from winning World Cup

If Luis de la Fuente’s side can hold on, Spain will lift the World Cup for the first time since their historic triumph in 2010.

That legendary generation, featuring the likes of Andrés Iniesta, Xavi, Iker Casillas and Sergio Busquets, established one of the greatest international teams in football history by winning back-to-back European Championships either side of their World Cup success.

Now, a new generation led by stars such as Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri and Ferran Torres stands on the verge of writing its own chapter in Spanish football history after an outstanding tournament that has included dominant victories over some of the world’s strongest teams, including France and Argentina.