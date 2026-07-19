Chelsea in contact to sign £55m centre-back Lacroix who is also on Arsenal's radar

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have moved their search for a new centre-back into a more serious phase, opening discussions with Crystal Palace over a defender who has already shown he can handle the speed and physical demands of the Premier League.



The Blues want more pace, aggression and reliability at the heart of their defence, while Arsenal’s presence in the background raises the possibility of another London transfer battle.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The situation is unlikely to be resolved cheaply.

Palace are in a strong negotiating position and appear determined to use recent Premier League defender fees as a benchmark, forcing Chelsea to decide whether this is a priority signing or another deal where patience will be required.

Chelsea talks begin as Palace set firm valuation

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea have now held formal talks with Crystal Palace over Maxence Lacroix.

Arsenal also appreciate the France international, although the Gunners have not yet advanced their interest to the same stage.

Palace value the centre-back at no less than £55m. The Times has also reported that Chelsea are pursuing Lacroix and would need to pay more than £55m, with Palace under little pressure to sell because the defender still has three years remaining on his contract.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

That price reflects both Lacroix’s importance and the current market.

He offers recovery speed, Premier League experience and the ability to defend large spaces, qualities that would be particularly valuable to a side expected to use a high defensive line.

Arsenal interest adds pressure to difficult negotiation

Palace are reportedly using Jan Paul van Hecke’s transfer from Brighton to Tottenham as their yardstick.

Sky Sports confirmed that Spurs paid £52m for the Netherlands centre-back, despite him having only one year remaining on his Brighton contract. Lacroix’s longer deal allows Palace to argue that their £55m-plus demand is justified.

Chelsea should push ahead, but they must avoid paying a panic premium.

Lacroix looks well suited to their need for a quick, aggressive and physically strong centre-back, while formal talks suggest he is viewed as more than simply another name on the shortlist.

Arsenal’s admiration makes the situation more urgent, but it should not force Chelsea into an unnecessary bidding war.

A structured package close to Palace’s valuation could represent sensible business, but Chelsea should be prepared to walk away if the final price rises significantly beyond £55m.

Journalist discloses insider information on Chelsea’s pitch to convince Morgan Rogers