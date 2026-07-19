Journalist confirms Arsenal turn to £100m Premier League star after Chelsea hijack blow

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been forced to rethink an important part of their attacking recruitment after Chelsea moved decisively to win the race for Morgan Rogers.



The England international had been one of Mikel Arteta’s leading targets, but the Gunners must now avoid allowing that disappointment to dictate their next move.

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The priority remains adding a young attacker who can provide goals, carry the ball through pressure and operate in more than one position.

Arsenal still have several ambitious possibilities under consideration, although each alternative brings its own financial and sporting complications.

Arsenal assess Premier League alternative to Rogers

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are considering other attacking targets after Rogers agreed to join Chelsea.

Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi is among the options, while Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola continues to be admired by the north London club.

Chelsea have agreed a British-record £117m package for Rogers, who is expected to sign a six-year contract containing an option for an additional season, according to Sky Sports.

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That outcome leaves Arsenal needing to decide whether to pursue a similar profile or change direction completely.

Kroupi would offer Premier League experience despite his age. The French forward scored 13 league goals last season and has already troubled Arsenal directly, but Bournemouth are determined to retain him.

The Guardian previously reported that the Cherries could value him at around £80m, while the latest claims place the required package closer to £100m.

Gunners must avoid an expensive reaction

Barcola would provide more natural width, acceleration and one-against-one threat from the left.

However, PSG’s position remains uncertain while his contract discussions continue, and Liverpool have also maintained serious interest.

Arsenal should not treat Kroupi as a consolation prize. He is an exciting talent with genuine Premier League output, but spending close to £100m on a 20-year-old after losing Rogers would look reactive unless Arteta considers him a future automatic starter.

Barcola may suit Arsenal’s immediate need for a specialist winger better, although he could be equally expensive.

The smartest approach is to establish firm prices for both players and remain prepared to walk away.

Missing out on Rogers is frustrating, but Arsenal still control their next decision. Their response should be measured and strategic, not driven by the desire to make a quick statement after Chelsea’s hijack.

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