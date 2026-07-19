Journalist discloses insider information on Chelsea's pitch to convince Morgan Rogers

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s attacking rebuild under Xabi Alonso is moving towards a major breakthrough, with the club set to add one of the Premier League’s most versatile young forwards.



The Blues have not only offered an attractive long-term project, but also explained exactly where their new signing will fit alongside Cole Palmer.

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That tactical clarity appears to have played an important role in the decision.

Although the England international is comfortable operating centrally as a No.10, Chelsea believe his power, ball-carrying ability and direct running can transform the left side of their attack.

Chelsea promise important role to Morgan Rogers

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea pitched Morgan Rogers as their first-choice left winger during discussions over a move from Aston Villa.

His versatility remains part of the attraction, but he is joining with the expectation that he will start from the left and combine with Palmer, who is likely to retain greater creative freedom in central areas.

Alonso and co-owner Behdad Eghbali reportedly played key roles in convincing Rogers that Stamford Bridge was the right destination.

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Their involvement suggests this is not simply another recruitment-led transfer, but a signing strongly supported by Chelsea’s manager and ownership.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea are set to complete a record £117m agreement with Villa.

Rogers has agreed a six-year contract and is expected to undergo his medical on Monday.

The deal would make him the most expensive English player in history.

Tactical plan explains massive investment by the Blues

Rogers produced 14 goals and 12 assists in 55 appearances last season, while his performances for England at the World Cup further strengthened his reputation.

talkSPORT adds that Chelsea beat Arsenal to his signature, with the player attracted by Alonso’s plans and the chance to play regularly from the left.

The fee is enormous, but Chelsea’s tactical plan makes the transfer easier to understand.

Rogers can begin on the left, move into central spaces and create room for overlapping runs, while Palmer operates between midfield and attack.

The main risk is placing record-breaking pressure on a player who is still developing. Chelsea must avoid expecting him to justify £117m immediately.

However, if Alonso successfully builds the attack around Rogers and Palmer, Chelsea could possess one of the Premier League’s most powerful and creative partnerships for years.

Chelsea target exciting 17-G/A attacker after Xabi Alonso’s recommendation