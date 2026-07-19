Man United explore Premier League full-back deal as Carrick turns attention towards defense

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Manchester United’s defensive rebuild could lead them back into the Premier League market, with Michael Carrick looking for greater reliability and flexibility in the full-back positions.



United have several options on both sides of defence, but injuries and inconsistent availability have created a need for someone capable of covering more than one role.

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Targeting an established Premier League player would also reduce the risk normally associated with an overseas signing.

The latest name under consideration already understands the demands of English football and could provide competition at both right-back and left-back.

Man United consider move for versatile Forest defender

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are looking at making a move for Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams.

The Wales international has developed into an important first-team player at the City Ground and is admired for his energy, attacking runs and ability to operate on either side of the defence.

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United are not alone in monitoring his situation. TEAMtalk reports that Newcastle United have also expressed interest, while Tottenham are keeping tabs on developments.

The same report claims a move to Old Trafford would appeal to Williams, although no formal offer had been submitted at the time of the update.

That possible interest from the player could help United if negotiations begin, but Forest are unlikely to make an agreement straightforward.

Long term contract gives Forest control

Williams only committed his future to Forest last year. He signed a four-year contract running until the summer of 2029.

That leaves Forest under no pressure to accept a reduced offer and allows them to demand a significant fee.

Williams would be a sensible signing for Man United. He may not arrive with superstar status, but his Premier League experience, durability and positional versatility could make him extremely useful over a long season.

However, United must avoid overpaying. Williams would strengthen the squad, but he may not immediately become an automatic starter.

The club should make a realistic proposal and walk away if Forest demand an excessive premium.

At the right price, this could be smart and practical recruitment. United need dependable players who improve the overall squad, and Williams appears capable of doing exactly that.

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