Mikel Arteta applauding Arsenal's fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain interested in signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old has also been linked with Barcelona, but the two Spanish clubs have not been able to agree on a deal. Atletico Madrid are reportedly dragging their heels and reluctant to sell the player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation and could look to make a move if the player forces an exit.

Arsenal need another quality striker, and Alvarez would be exceptional for them. He had 29 goal contributions for Atletico Madrid last season, and he could be the complete forward. Arsenal are looking for.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal keep a close eye on the situation of Julian Alvarez and Barcelona. “Now, Atletico are saying they don’t want to sell the player in general, but in case there is a broken relationship between Julian and Atleti, and at some point they decide to sell the player in August, Arsenal could still be interested to the situation and could still keep a close eye on Julian Alvarez”.

Alvarez has played in England before with Manchester City, and there is no doubt that he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League with Arsenal. He knows the league well, and he will be able to settle in quickly.

The striker will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. He has reached the final of the World Cup with Argentina, and he will look to win the trophy with his country once again. Spain will be up against Argentina in the final later today, and the future of players like Alvarez could be decided once the mega event is over.