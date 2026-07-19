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Liverpool are set to sign Samuel Martinez from Atletico Nacional.

According to a report from TZ, Bayern Munich were also interested in signing the Colombian under-17 international, but Liverpool have beaten them to his signature.

Apparently, they will pay around €890,000 for the talented young attacker, and he will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

Bayern Munich will be disappointed to have missed out on a talented young player like him. Martinez has been likened to former Brazil international Kaka because of his style and technical ability. It remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football and fulfil his potential with Liverpool.

The transfer is expected to be completed in April 2027 after the player turns 18 years of age.

Liverpool are looking to build a team for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on signing players like Martinez. The attacking midfielder is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he is rated highly across South America. He has a big future ahead of himself, and he could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance.

Liverpool have an impressive track record of nurturing young players. They will also look to help Martinez fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will begin a new chapter under newly appointed manager Andoni Iraola. It will be interesting to see if the Spanish can help them bounce back strongly after a disappointing season last year. They finished fifth in the Premier League table and came away without a single trophy.

For a club of their stature, it is simply unacceptable, and they will be expected to challenge Arsenal and Manchester City for the title next season.