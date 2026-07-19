(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Leicester City defender, Ben Nelson.

According to a Daily Mail report, Manchester United could look to make a move for him this summer, and he could cost around £10 million. The 22-year-old has already informed Leicester City that he wants to leave the club following their relegation to League One.

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Ben Nelson could fancy a move

The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be exciting for Nelson. It would be a major step up in his career, and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Meanwhile, West Ham United are keeping tabs on the England under-20 international as well.

It remains to be seen which of the two clubs makes an acceptable offer for him. The asking price seems quite reasonable, and Manchester United certainly has the financial muscle to get the deal across the line.

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Nelson could be a handy option

The 22-year-old defender could be a solid long-term option if he impresses in the Premier League; he might be able to hold down a spot. At £10 million, Nelson could prove to be a bargain acquisition for Manchester United.

Manchester United is unlikely to have any difficulty convincing the young defender. He will be attracted to the idea of playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Apart from his ability to slot in as a central defender, he can operate as a left back as well. His versatility could be an added bonus for Manchester United. He will be able to slot into multiple positions during injuries and rotation. He could be a valuable member of the first team squad next season.