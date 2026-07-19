Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, is seen in the royal box on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton.

The 29-year-old central defender has been linked with a move away from the German club, but they are unwilling to sanction his departure. He has a contract with them until 2028, and they are under no pressure to sell him.

However, reports from FussballDaten claim that Manchester United are the favourites to sign the player and are prepared to pay a premium. Dortmund could demand around €40 million for the defender. Manchester United are prepared to offer attractive payment terms to get the deal over the line.

They have identified the 29-year-old defender as a priority target. They need more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and Anton should prove to be an excellent acquisition. He is at the peak of his career, and he could make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are interested in signing the 29-year-old central defender as well. Both teams will be able to offer him Champions League football next season, and it remains to be seen whether Anton is tempted to try out a new challenge. He has consistently shown his quality in Germany, and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Aston Villa also have the resources to pay the asking price for the experienced defender.

Manchester United will probably be a more attractive destination on paper. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, with a competitive team capable of competing for trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.