Tottenham transfer plan takes shape as £50m sale becomes possible

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Tottenham are preparing for another major change in defence as their summer rebuild continues under Roberto De Zerbi.



Spurs have already strengthened at centre-back, but the next step could involve allowing one of their most influential players to leave if an acceptable offer arrives.

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Losing the club captain would remove leadership, aggression and top-level experience from the back line.

However, Tottenham’s recent recruitment suggests they are planning ahead rather than waiting for the situation to become a late-window problem.

With several major European clubs monitoring developments, a transfer now appears increasingly possible.

Tottenham set asking price as interest grows

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are preparing for life without Cristian Romero and hope to receive around £50m for the Argentina international.

However, there is an acceptance that they may eventually settle for a package closer to £40m because of his injury record.

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Inter Milan have made an enquiry, while Real Madrid and Barcelona have discussed the defender internally. Atlético Madrid have also followed Romero for several years and remain attentive to his situation.

Barcelona may currently be his preferred destination. talkSPORT reported that the 28-year-old wants a fresh challenge and would favour a move to the Spanish champions, although no formal offer has yet been submitted.

New signings give Spurs greater control

Spurs have already prepared for a possible exit by signing Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi.

Van Hecke arrived from Brighton in a deal reportedly worth £52m, while Senesi joined following the expiry of his Bournemouth contract.

Fresh talks are also being prepared with Micky van de Ven, showing Tottenham want the Dutchman to become a central figure in De Zerbi’s new defence.

Spurs should not force Romero to stay if he genuinely wants to leave. An unhappy captain could become an unnecessary distraction during an important rebuild.

However, £40m would feel low for a World Cup winner in his prime. Tottenham should hold out for closer to £50m, particularly with several wealthy clubs involved.

The new defensive signings mean Spurs can negotiate from a stronger position. A sale could now make sense, but only if the money is reinvested wisely and Van de Ven’s long-term future is secured.

Journalist provides major Tottenham transfer update following crazy 24 hours