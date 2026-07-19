Man United make decision over the future of winger Amad Diallo

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United have made their position clear over one of Michael Carrick’s most exciting attacking options as interest continues to build ahead of the new season.



With several clubs looking for young, versatile forwards, United could potentially generate a significant fee, but the Old Trafford hierarchy currently see greater value in keeping the player and supporting his development.

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The decision also reflects Carrick’s need for different attacking profiles.

United already have several forwards who prefer operating from the left or through central areas, while a creative left-footed option on the right gives the team better balance and unpredictability.

Man United reject transfer interest in Amad Diallo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Amad Diallo’s representatives were informed in June that Manchester United had no intention of selling him this summer.

Despite links with several clubs, United continue to trust the Ivory Coast international and regard him as an important part of their plans.

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Newcastle United and Brighton have both been credited with an interest. Africa Soccer reported that the Premier League pair are monitoring Amad, but United remain unwilling to entertain offers for the 24-year-old.

That firm stance is supported by his contract situation. Reuters previously confirmed that Amad signed a new agreement running until June 2030, leaving United under no financial pressure to consider a sale.

Keeping the winger is the right decision from United

Amad’s 2025/26 campaign was quieter than his breakthrough season, but his value cannot be judged solely through goals and assists. His close control, movement between the lines and willingness to press give Carrick tactical qualities that are difficult to find at a reasonable price.

Man United are making the correct decision. Selling Amad after one less productive campaign would feel premature, particularly when the club have already invested heavily in his development.

However, trust must be followed by meaningful opportunities. If United refuse attractive offers, Carrick should give him a clear role rather than leaving him as an occasional substitute.

Amad still needs greater consistency, but his talent is obvious. Keeping him provides United with a creative, versatile attacker whose value could rise considerably if he becomes a regular starter next season.

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