Romano issues seismic Joao Pedro update as Chelsea agree Morgan Rogers deal

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s expected club-record move for Morgan Rogers will not change their determination to keep the existing core of Xabi Alonso’s attack together.



Despite committing another enormous fee to strengthen the forward line, the Blues still view their current Brazilian attacker as one of the central figures in their long-term rebuild.

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The stance shows Chelsea are not simply replacing one major talent with another.

Rogers is expected to operate mainly from the left alongside Cole Palmer, while João Pedro can continue playing centrally or move between the striker and No.10 positions.

Alonso could therefore build a fluid attack containing several players capable of exchanging roles during matches.

Chelsea have no intention of letting Pedro leave

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea’s substantial investment in Rogers will have no impact on their plans for João Pedro.

The club would reject even an offer worth more than €100m from Barcelona because the 24-year-old is considered a crucial part of the Stamford Bridge project.

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Barcelona have admired the forward for several months, but Chelsea’s position has consistently remained firm.

talkSPORT previously reported that the Blues would not consider selling him even for a world-record proposal, with the player also believed to be happy in London.

Chelsea’s determination is understandable after his impressive first season and the long-term contract he signed following his arrival from Brighton.

Keeping him also gives Alonso the option of using a mobile striker rather than depending entirely on a traditional centre-forward.

Rogers arrival could create a powerful new attack

Chelsea are set to pay Aston Villa approximately £117m for Rogers, according to The Guardian.

The England international has agreed a six-year contract and is expected to play primarily from the left, allowing Palmer and João Pedro to operate in central areas.

Chelsea are right to separate the two situations. Spending heavily on Rogers does not mean they should weaken another position by selling a proven attacker to Barcelona.

The larger concern will be fitting every player into a balanced system. Alonso must ensure Chelsea’s expensive forwards have clearly defined roles rather than simply collecting talented individuals.

However, a front line built around Rogers, Palmer and João Pedro has enormous potential.

If their movement and versatility are managed properly, Chelsea could possess one of the Premier League’s most unpredictable attacks for several seasons.

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