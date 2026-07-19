Liverpool and Arsenal could be heading towards another direct transfer battle as both clubs look to strengthen the left side of their defence.



The Premier League rivals are interested in a young player who offers far more than the qualities of a traditional full-back, with his ability to move into midfield making him particularly attractive to possession-focused teams.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

For Liverpool, the priority appears to be finding a dynamic long-term option capable of providing energy and progression from the left.

Arsenal are approaching the situation from a squad-depth perspective, viewing versatility as increasingly important during another demanding season across domestic and European competitions.

Liverpool step up interest in defensive talent

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool have placed Daniel Svensson firmly on their transfer agenda and they have a concrete plan to sign the Borussia Dortmund star.

The Sweden international can operate as a left-back, wing-back or midfielder, allowing both clubs to use him in several tactical roles.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool’s interest has also been reported by Liverpool.com, which claimed the Reds and Arsenal had both identified the Borussia Dortmund defender as a possible summer target.

His energy, technical quality and willingness to move centrally would suit a team wanting its full-backs to contribute heavily in possession.

AC Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid have also been linked, although the strongest interest currently appears to be coming from England.

Dortmund contract could drive up final price

Dortmund hold a strong negotiating position after making Svensson’s move from FC Nordsjælland permanent in 2025.

The club’s official announcement confirmed that his contract runs until June 2029, meaning they are under no pressure to accept a reduced proposal.

Previous reports have valued the defender between €35m and €45m, although growing competition could push the overall package closer to €50m.

Dortmund’s history of developing and selling young talent also means they are unlikely to approve a deal unless their valuation is fully respected.

Svensson could be a smarter signing for Liverpool because their need for a long-term left-back appears more immediate. His athleticism and midfield experience would give the Reds several tactical possibilities.

Arsenal should remain involved, but only at a sensible price. They already possess strong defensive options, so paying close to €50m for another rotation player would be difficult to justify.

Svensson is highly promising, but both clubs must avoid allowing competition to turn a clever opportunity into an overpriced gamble.

Report: Liverpool’s priority target now is just the player England were missing against Argentina