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Vanja Milinkovic-Savic could be on his way out of Napoli this summer, and he has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

According to reports from Italy via SportWitness, the 29-year-old is unlikely to be the first-choice goalkeeper for Napoli in the upcoming campaign. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and leaving the Italian club would be ideal for him.

The report claims that a swap deal between Tottenham and Napoli involving Milinkovic-Savic and Guglielmo Vicario could be on the cards. Vicario has been linked with a move away from the north London club as well. He was quite underwhelming for them, and he has been error-prone.

Antonin Kinsky is expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham next season, and the Italian needs to move on. He will not want to sit on the bench at the London club next season. He is at the peak of his career, and he needs to play every week. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the 29-year-old Napoli goalkeeper. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be his final opportunity to join a top club. He will look to test himself in English football if the move goes through.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will need more depth in the goalkeeping department if Vicario moves on, and a swap deal could be ideal for them as well. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement in the coming weeks.