Tottenham open door to transfer of Djed Spence after his impressive run of form

(Photo by Julian Finney, Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s summer rebuild could lead to another surprising departure, with the club now willing to consider offers for one of England’s standout performers at the World Cup.



Spurs have already made major changes under Roberto De Zerbi and appear ready to move on several senior players to create space in the squad and recover part of their heavy transfer spending.

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The decision is still unexpected given the defender’s versatility and recent international form.

However, without European football next season, Tottenham will have fewer matches to offer their squad players.

A move to Italy could therefore provide a clearer role and an immediate return to the Champions League.

Inter Milan open talks as Totteham consider summer sale

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham are open to selling Djed Spence despite his impressive performances for England.

Inter Milan have shown strong interest and held talks over a possible deal, with the full-back believed to be open to joining the Serie A champions.

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Spence appeared in all seven of England’s World Cup matches and earned praise for his display against Argentina in the semi-final.

He also featured 30 times in the Premier League last season, showing that he can provide reliable cover on either side of the defence.

Spurs rebuild could create San Siro opportunity

Tottenham’s willingness to negotiate is part of a wider squad overhaul.

The Times reports that several senior players could leave after Spurs spent more than £200m on new signings, with De Zerbi still looking to strengthen his attack.

Spurs remain in a strong position as Spence signed a new long-term contract in August 2025.

The club can therefore demand a suitable fee rather than accepting a discounted proposal.

Tottenham should not rush into selling Spence. His pace, homegrown status and ability to play at right-back or left-back make him highly valuable during a long season.

However, the transfer could make sense if Inter offer Champions League football and a regular starting role. Spurs should only approve his exit for a strong fee, because replacing such a flexible defender may prove more difficult and expensive than expected.

Report: Tottenham transfer plan takes shape as £50m sale becomes possible