Alejandro Garnacho decides his next club as Chelsea look to offload the young winger

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly made AS Roma his preferred destination as Chelsea look to move the winger on less than a year after signing him from Manchester United.



The Argentina international arrived at Stamford Bridge for £40 million in August 2025, but his first season never truly gathered momentum.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

With Chelsea rebuilding their squad under Xabi Alonso and Roma searching for more pace and directness in attack, a move to Serie A could offer Garnacho the reset he appears to need.

Discussions remain active, although the two clubs must still find an agreement over the structure and total value of the transfer.

Roma talks continue as Garnacho makes preference clear

The main update comes from Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Garnacho has prioritised Roma while negotiations continue with Chelsea.

However, the proposed structure remains the major obstacle: Chelsea want a permanent or guaranteed exit, while Roma have offered a loan containing a purchase clause that could become mandatory.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

GOAL reports that Roma’s proposal includes a €5 million loan fee and a €35 million option to buy.

Manchester United would also receive 10 per cent of any future sale under the agreement that took Garnacho to Chelsea.

Sky Sports says Chelsea have made Garnacho available for transfer after he recorded eight goals and four assists in 43 appearances during a difficult debut campaign.

His Chelsea contract runs until 2032, meaning the London club are under little pressure to accept a discounted offer.

Chelsea exit could revive Garnacho’s career

Roma appears to be a more sensible destination than another immediate move within the Premier League.

Garnacho is still only 22, but he needs regular minutes, confidence and a clearly defined attacking role after scoring just once in 24 league appearances last season.

Xabi Alonso has already acknowledged interest from other clubs and suggested that a departure could suit all parties.

Garnacho’s speed and willingness to attack defenders could work well under Gian Piero Gasperini, particularly if he is used as an inside forward with an attacking wing-back providing width.

Serie A may also offer him a less intense environment in which to improve his movement and decision-making.

The financial risk for Roma remains considerable. A potential €40 million commitment is significant for a player coming off an underwhelming season.

However, performance-related conditions could make the deal worthwhile. Chelsea would recover most of their original investment, Roma would acquire a high-upside winger, and Garnacho would receive the fresh start his career currently needs.

Romano confirms Premier League rival discuss move to sign ‘fantastic’ Chelsea player