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Arsenal are looking to sign Nico Williams this summer and have already made contact with the player.

According to TEAMtalk, they are in touch with Athletic Club regarding a move for the 23-year-old attacker. Williams has shown his quality in La Liga with Athletic Bilbao, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

It is no secret that Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, especially after the departure of Leandro Trossard. Even though they have signed Christos Tzolis, they need more in that area of the pitch.

Williams will add explosive pace and flair to the team. He can create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

The opportunity to play for Arsenal will be attractive for him. The Spanish international will look to test himself at the highest level, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Arsenal sporting Director Andrea Berta has already held talks with the camp of the Spain international, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up with an offer to sign the player.

The 23-year-old recently helped his team win the World Cup by creating the winning goal in the final.

The attacker has a £77 million release clause in his contract, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is willing to sell him for a reasonable fee. It is highly unlikely that Arsenal will agree to pay that kind of money for him.

Even though Williams is a talented player, his end product has been mediocre for Athletic Bilbao, and he has picked up just 37 goals and 37 assists in 199 appearances for the Spanish club. However, he is a young player, and there is plenty of room for improvement.