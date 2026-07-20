(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, they are making substantial progress in the race to sign the 26-year-old French defender, and they have already agreed personal terms with the player’s representatives.

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Maxence Lacroix wants the move

The 26-year-old wants to join Chelsea this summer, and it remains to be seen whether the London clubs can come to an agreement over a reasonable fee. The Blues have recently completed the signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a fee of around £117 million. However, they also need more quality in defence.

They looked quite poor at the back last season, and signing a quality defender could make a huge difference. The French international has the quality to help Chelsea improve. He has shown his ability with Crystal Palace, and the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him.

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Chelsea move would be ideal for Lacroix

Lacroix is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge and join a club where he can fight for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea comes forward with an acceptable offer to sign the Crystal Palace star.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in the player, but they have yet to make contact with Crystal Palace. The defender could cost around £55 million, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Arsenal already have the best defensive unit in the Premier League, and moving for the French defender would be a surprise.

He is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Chelsea. Even though the asking price is quite high, Lacroix might just end up justifying the investment.