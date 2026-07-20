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Chelsea and Aston Villa are interested in signing the Bologna attacker Jonathan Rowe.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Aston Villa have already held discussions with the Italian club regarding a move for the 23-year-old. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer to sign the former England Under-21 international.

Bologna signed him for around £15 million and will look to make a profit on him. The 23-year-old has impressed in Italy and contributed to 13 goals last season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been tracking his development for a long time, and they could look to make a move if they manage to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer. The Argentina attacker has been quite underwhelming since joining Chelsea from Manchester United, and they are looking to bring in an upgrade. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have sanctioned the departure of Morgan Rogers and Leon Bailey is expected to leave the club as well. It is no surprise that both clubs are interested in signing the 23-year-old Bologna star.

He has the physicality and technical attributes to make an immediate impact in English football, including the Premier League. The opportunity to compete at a high level in England could be exciting for the 23-year-old attacker.

Aston Villa will be able to provide him with champions League football next season, and Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. Both could be attractive destinations for the player. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The move to England would be a step up for Rowe, and he will look to showcase his qualities in the Premier League. Aston Villa and Chelsea could provide him with the opportunity to fight for trophies next season.