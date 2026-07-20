Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 04, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Bosnian attacker Kerim Alajbegovic.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he did quite well for Red Bull Salzburg last season. He registered 17 goal contributions in all competitions, and Chelsea have reportedly submitted an offer for him.

According to a report from Faktor, Chelsea are hoping to get the deal done and will have to pay €30 million to sign the player. They could use more quality in the final third, and Alajbegovic can operate on the flanks as well as centrally. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

The opportunity to join Chelsea could be exciting for the young attacker as well. Regular football in England could accelerate his development.

Bayer Leverkusen have triggered the option to bring him back to the club, and they are open to selling him right away for a substantial profit. Even though €30 million seems expensive for a young player like him, the Bosnian might be able to justify the investment in the long term.

He is a young player with a lot of room for improvement. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea is prepared to take the gamble and pay a premium for him.

They had a disappointing season last year, and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly. Signing talented young players will not only help them now but also improve them as a team in the long term.

Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to pay the asking price for him, and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.