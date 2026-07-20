(Photo by Europa Press Sports/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Argentina defender Cristian Romero has gone viral on social media after a stunning post-match snub during the World Cup medal presentation.

The Tottenham center-back directly walked past, snubbing a hand shake with USA President Donald Trump, who was on stage to assist with handing out the tournament honors.

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Cristian Romero snubs Donald Trump

The viral incident occurred as the final squads filed past the dignitaries to receive their tournament medals.

As Romero approached the line of officials, he intentionally bypassed the American President, continuing down the stage without making eye contact.

Footage of the cold interaction has spread across social media platforms.

el cuti romero le negó el saludo a donald trump. pic.twitter.com/bAJhC7Eo3R — make argentina gay again (@makearggayagain) July 19, 2026

Donald Trump’s influence made the World Cup a controversial one

The snub comes against a backdrop of deep frustration surrounding political interference throughout the competition.

Donald Trump’s heavy political influence cast a long shadow over the event, ensuring geopolitical tensions took center stage.

Critics pointed to the highly controversial treatment of Iran’s national team during their time in North America, which many felt violated the tournament’s spirit of neutrality.

They were initially denied visas and then later only allowed to enter the country on matchday and forced leave the country immediately after the game, with the base camp set in Mexico.

Further outrage erupted when FIFA made the unprecedented decision to overturn a red card suspension of Folarin Balogun after a direct call from Donald Trump, just days before their crucial knockout match against Belgium.

The ruling triggered widespread accusations of host-nation bias and political pressure forcing the governing body’s hand.

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino booed following the FIFA World Cup final pic.twitter.com/fzeumb25ec — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) July 19, 2026

Rodri asked Trump to move away from stage during trophy lifting

Romero was not the only high-profile star to break protocol around the American head of state.

Moments later, as the players prepared to lift the trophy, Spanish midfielder Rodri could be seen reportedly requesting Trump step back from the central stage area.

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The Manchester City icon wanted to ensure that the spotlight remained entirely on the players and the trophy lifting rather than being shared with political figures.

Despite the requests, Trump ended up staying just within the main stage.

Spain get their hands on the World Cup — with U.S. President Donald Trump at the scene of the trophy lift. pic.twitter.com/oAG3OotoPp — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 19, 2026

The controversial ending capped off what was one of the most politically charged and controversial World Cup tournaments.