Expert issues groundbreaking update on Man United plans this summer

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s summer rebuild may still have one major surprise left, with the club expected to make a statement signing before the transfer window closes.



Michael Carrick has already strengthened his squad with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and experienced goalkeeper Karl Darlow, but there is a feeling that the biggest deal is still to come.

United have taken a more controlled approach rather than immediately spending heavily on one glamorous target.

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Tielemans arrived from Aston Villa for £35 million, while Santos joined from Chelsea in a deal worth around £48 million.

Those additions have improved the midfield, but supporters will still expect another top-level signing before the 2026/27 campaign begins.

United appear to have both the financial room and sporting ambition to complete one more significant transfer.

Man United saving money for statement signing

According to Football Insider, former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson believes United are deliberately saving funds for one particularly large purchase before the deadline.

Borson suggested that United have been working through their squad needs in stages, completing comparatively affordable deals before committing a much larger amount to a priority target.

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The departures of high earners such as Casemiro and Jadon Sancho have also helped create additional room on the wage bill.

“The only issue is really whether that kind of approach can ultimately compete with the teams that are spending a lot more,” he said.

“Traditionally, whilst you might have been able to get away with one or two very good bargains and good value deals, general spending hasn’t worked for most of these teams, particularly on wage bill.

“There is that correlation. But I think likewise, United are probably saving up for a bigger purchase, one particularly big purchase between now and the close of the window.

“So they’ve got some powder left, and they seem to be sort of sequentially going through the squad.”

The final signing must address a real weakness

The question is not simply whether United will spend big, but where that money should go.

The Guardian reports that Carrick still wants another midfielder and is also considering a left-back to provide competition for Luke Shaw.

United should resist making an expensive signing purely to generate excitement.

Tielemans and Santos already give the midfield greater control, so a dynamic ball-carrier or an athletic full-back could provide better balance than another luxury attacker.

Borson’s prediction feels realistic because United have spent carefully and reduced their wage commitments.

However, the success of the window will depend on whether the final signing solves a clear tactical problem.

A blockbuster fee will create headlines, but Carrick needs a player who can immediately improve the starting eleven and help United compete with Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Sources: Man United decide third midfield reinforcement after Santos & Tielemans signings