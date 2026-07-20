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Inter Milan are set to sit down with Spurs to discuss the transfer of Djed Spence.

The Serie A giants are keen to strengthen their options on the right flank and have identified the 25-year-old as a priority transfer target ahead of the new season.

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Inter Milan planning talks with Tottenham for Djed Spence

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are preparing to hold discussions with Tottenham as they step up their pursuit of Djed Spence.

The report claims the Nerazzurri view the England international as an ideal long-term replacement for Denzel Dumfries and are prepared to invest up to €35 million to secure his signature.

However, Inter are also said to be mindful of Tottenham’s reputation as tough negotiators and are unwilling to exceed their valuation if Spurs demand a higher fee.

The coming days could prove crucial as the Italian club look to establish whether an agreement can be reached.

Liverpool are also said to be interested in signing Spence.

Djed Spence had a fantastic World Cup

Spence’s reputation has continued to grow following an impressive World Cup campaign with England.

England ultimately bowed out in the semi-finals to Lionel Messi’s Argentina, but Spence’s robust individual displays across the tournament have firmly validated his elite European pedigree.

This global showcase has substantially inflated his valuation, potentially drawing rival suitors into the mix to complicate Inter’s pursuit.

Spence could be open to move in search of regular playing time

Spence would be open to returning to Serie A after previously enjoying a successful spell with Genoa.

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Competition for places at Tottenham could also influence his decision, with Pedro Porro firmly established in the squad and Spurs signing the experienced Andy Robertson on a free transfer on the left.

A move to San Siro promises the regular first-team football he desires at a club where his high-intensity attributes perfectly align with the system.

Whether Tottenham are prepared to sanction his sale remains to be seen, but talks between the two clubs are expected to provide greater clarity over the defender’s future.