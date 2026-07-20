Liverpool's new manager Andoni Iraola at Anfield

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.

The 26-year-old will be sold this summer, and Liverpool will face competition from PSG for his signature, as per Loic Tanzi.

The Spanish international is a versatile attacker who can operate anywhere across the front three, and he could prove to be the ideal utility man for Liverpool. With Hugo Ekitike sidelined for most of the upcoming season, Liverpool need more depth in the attack. Torres scored 21 goals last season.

Signing Torres could be a wise decision. He has shown his quality with Barcelona last season, and there is no doubt that he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. He has played for Manchester City in the past.

Meanwhile, his contract with Barcelona expires at the end of next season, so the Spanish champions want to get rid of him this summer. They do not want to lose the player for free next year. Given his contract situation, he’s likely to be made available for a reasonable price.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can win the race for his signature.

Torres scored the winning goal for his country in the World Cup final on Sunday, and he could be an important player for Liverpool as well. The Premier League side had a difficult season last year, and they finished fifth in the league table. They will look to bounce back strongly, and they need more depth and quality in the team.

Someone like Torres will certainly help them improve in the final third without a big investment. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the World Cup winner to return to the Premier League this summer.