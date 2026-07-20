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Liverpool are reportedly considering a summer move for Roma midfielder Manu Koné, potentially setting up a transfer contest with Manchester United.



The 25-year-old strengthened his reputation during France’s run to fourth place at the 2026 World Cup.

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His combination of ball-winning, physical strength and progressive carrying has made him an attractive option for Premier League clubs searching for greater energy in midfield.

Neither Liverpool nor United had submitted a formal offer as of July 20, meaning Roma remain in control of the situation.

Liverpool monitor Koné as Roma demand major fee

The main claim comes from Football Insider’s report that Liverpool have joined the race to sign Manu Koné.

The report says Liverpool scouts watched the midfielder during the World Cup and that he is being considered as new head coach Andoni Iraola shapes his squad for the 2026-27 season.

Roma are thought to value Koné at around €60 million, approximately £51 million. This Is Anfield reports that Atlético Madrid previously offered around £34 million, but the proposal was not enough to convince Roma to sell.

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Man United are also exploring a move. talkSPORT reports that United have made an enquiry for Koné as Michael Carrick searches for another ball-carrying midfielder following the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini has publicly said he hopes Koné remains in Italy, although he acknowledged in an official Roma interview that an exceptional offer could change the club’s position.

Why Koné could be a strong fit for Andoni Iraola’s side

Liverpool may offer Koné the clearer sporting role. Iraola’s high-intensity approach demands midfielders who can regain possession, cover large areas and move the ball forward quickly, three qualities that suit the France international.

Koné is not a traditional holding midfielder. His greatest value comes from disrupting attacks and carrying possession through pressure, so Liverpool would still need the right defensive structure around him.

The reported £51 million valuation is significant, but not unreasonable for a 25-year-old international with Bundesliga, Serie A and World Cup experience. The deal would make sense if Liverpool view him as a regular starter rather than expensive squad depth.

United’s interest could force Liverpool to act quickly, although entering a bidding war would favour Roma.

A structured offer with achievable add-ons may therefore be the smartest approach.

Koné has the profile to improve Liverpool’s midfield, but the Reds should remain disciplined rather than immediately meeting Roma’s full asking price.

Sources: Man United decide third midfield reinforcement after Santos & Tielemans signings