How Liverpool can still get an opportunity to sign Yan Diomande despite PSG agreement

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig’s highly rated winger may have been given an unexpected lifeline after fresh uncertainty emerged around Paris Saint-Germain’s attempt to complete the transfer.



PSG had appeared firmly in control after the player reportedly chose the French champions over a move to Anfield, forcing Liverpool to consider other attacking targets.

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However, the absence of an official bid has reportedly frustrated the player’s camp.

Leipzig remain in a strong negotiating position because of his long-term contract and major valuation, while Liverpool have already demonstrated their willingness to invest heavily.

The deal no longer looks as straightforward as it did a few weeks ago.

Diomande reps demand clarity from PSG over transfer

According to a source on X, Yan Diomandé’s representatives have called an emergency meeting with PSG officials to demand answers over the delay in submitting a formal offer.

His camp reportedly wants to know whether PSG remain committed or whether alternative destinations should now be explored.

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That matters because agreeing personal terms does not complete a transfer. PSG must still satisfy Leipzig, who have little reason to rush while their winger remains tied to a long contract.

The reported frustration also suggests his preference for Paris may not be unconditional.

If PSG continue hesitating, Diomandé’s representatives could reopen conversations with clubs that were previously pushed aside and Liverpool would have every reason to answer the call.

Why Liverpool can believe the door has reopened

This Is Anfield previously reported that Diomandé selected PSG despite Liverpool making him their leading target and submitting a €100 million offer that Leipzig rejected.

That was a painful setback because Liverpool had offered strong personal terms and appeared prepared to return with an improved proposal.

The latest development gives the Reds genuine hope, although it does not make them favourites.

Liverpool can offer an important attacking role following Mohamed Salah’s departure and have already shown Leipzig they are serious buyers.

Liverpool should contact the player’s representatives again without allowing the situation to become a reckless auction. PSG remain in front, but delayed deals can quickly lose momentum.

If the French champions cannot turn their interest into a concrete bid, Liverpool may receive a second opportunity they did not expect and this time, they must be ready to move decisively.

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