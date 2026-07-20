Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool (centre) interacts with team mates. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from Liverpool this summer.

The 27-year-old midfielder is reportedly seeking a fresh challenge, and he believes his time at the Premier League club is over. He has been offered to Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish outfit is willing to get the deal done. Liverpool will demand around £85 million in order to sell the Argentina International.

Journalist Miguel Serrano said (h/t TEAMtalk): “The latest player to be offered is Alexis Mac Allister. He is under contract with Liverpool until June 2028, and the player believes his time in England is over. “Liverpool would accept a transfer of €100million (£85m). This wasn’t proposed by his agent, but by the same intermediary who offered Enzo [Fernandez] in February – someone who works with Madrid on Premier League matters.”

Mac Allister has been an outstanding performer for Liverpool since joining the club, and he has helped them win the Premier League title. He has been a key player for his country as well.

There is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition to the Real Madrid midfield. However, the asking price could complicate matters. Real Madrid need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and spending £85 million on the Liverpool player might be difficult.

Having said that, players like Eduardo Camavinga have been linked with a move away from the club. It could help the Spanish club raise funds for a potential signing.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were quite mediocre in the middle of the park last season, and losing the South American will only weaken them further. They will need to bring in a quality replacement if they allow him to move on.