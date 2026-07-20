Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Jorrel Hato has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer.

According to recent reports, the 20-year-old defender has been offered to two clubs, such as Manchester United and Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks.

The Netherlands International is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be a quality long-term investment for both clubs.

Manchester United could use more depth in the defensive unit, and the 20-year-old would be a very useful option. He can operate as a full-back as well as a central defender. He could develop into a quality player for them.

Hato could be the ideal long-term replacement for Luke Shaw at Old Trafford.

On the other hand, Arsenal already have a top-quality defensive unit. The 20-year-old might struggle for regular opportunities at the London club. He should look to join a club where he can play every week.

According to Chelsea Chronicle: “Chelsea’s young defender Jorrel Hato has been offered to Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal through intermediaries for the summer transfer window. Despite being only 20 years old, the Dutch international is highly eager to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.”

The report claims that Hato is desperate to play in the UEFA Champions League next season. Both Manchester United and Arsenal will be able to offer him that opportunity. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

He has struggled for opportunities at Chelsea, and it is no surprise that the player is open to an exit. Hato played just over 1100 minutes in the league last season. However, there is no formal offer on the table yet.