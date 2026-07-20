Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Croatian attacker Martin Baturina.

He has done quite well for his country at the World Cup and has impressed in Italy with Como. It will be interesting to see whether the Premier League clubs decide to follow up on their interest by making an offer to sign the player this summer.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the player cost €20 million, and Como would want to make a significant profit on the player. The 23-year-old had eight goals and four assists last season.

Manchester United could use more depth in the wide areas and would be a useful acquisition. He can score goals and create opportunities for his teammates. He can drive the team forward as well. The opportunity to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs will be exciting for Baturina.

On the other hand, Tottenham are monitoring his situation as well. There is no doubt that they need more quality on the flanks and the 24-year-old Croatian seems like the ideal fit for them. He scored a wonderful goal against England in the World Cup, which has generated a lot of interest in the player.

Como president Mirwan Suwarso has confirmed that the club will only accept offers for the player if it suits them. They are under no pressure to sell the Croatian attacker.

“If there’s an offer, we’ll listen. If we like it, we’ll accept, but we’re not afraid to refuse. Last summer, we rejected a €60m offer for Assane Diao. I can’t say from whom. And in the winter, another €40, for Jayden Addai.”

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Manchester United and Tottenham have the financial muscle to pay a premium for the attacker, and convincing the player to join either club will be difficult for them as well.