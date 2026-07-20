Declan Rice of Arsenal is challenged by Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign the French International midfielder Manu Kone.

The 25-year-old was a key player for Roma last season and impressed with France at the World Cup. According to a report from L’Equipe, Manchester United have already initiated talks with the French midfielder, and he is now a priority target for them.

Apparently, two other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, are in the running to sign the French international. However, Manchester United are currently leading the race.

The 25-year-old midfielder wants to move to the Premier League, and he’s looking to sort out his future quickly. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could be an asset for Manchester United. They need more physicality and defensive control in the middle of the park. Casemiro has left the club, and Kone could fill that void. Manchester United have already invested in a couple of midfielders, and Kone could complete their midfield unit.

Roma will not want to lose an important player like him easily, and they are likely to demand a premium. It remains to be seen with Manchester United. Follow up on the talks to sign the player with an official proposal. They have the finances to pay a premium for him.

Kone is 25, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Manchester United will be able to provide him with a quality team and the platform to fight for major trophies. It could be the ideal move for him at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, and signing him would be a masterstroke. He will help them improve further and push for major trophies once again.