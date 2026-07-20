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Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr.

The 28-year-old has been very impressive for Crystal Palace, and he helped them win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. He scored nine goals in the European competition and 21 goals across all competitions.

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the player and have already made an enquiry about his availability, as per Footmercato. The Senegal International has been a consistent performer in the Premier League, and he could be a very useful option for Manchester United’s attack. He can operate on the flanks and in the centre. He could be the ideal utility man for them.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace is willing to sanction his departure. The 28-year-old might feel that this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club, and he is certainly going to be attracted to the idea of playing for Manchester United if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Manchester United have Benjamin Sesko at their disposal, but they need more depth in the attack. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are expected to be sold this summer, and Manchester United need someone who can share the goal-scoring burden with Sesko.

The Senegal international has the physical and technical attributes to do well at Old Trafford, and he is well settled in English football. He will look to hit the ground running and make an immediate impact.

Crystal Palace will look to build on a successful season, and selling one of their best attacking players will not be ideal for them. Manchester United might have to submit an attractive proposal in order to convince them.