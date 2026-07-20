(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Eduardo Camavinga has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer.

According to reports from Spain, Manchester United is interested in signing the player.

Real Madrid are prepared to sanction his departure in order to raise funds for other signings. A fee of around €60 million could be enough to get that deal done.

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Eduardo Camavinga would improve Man United

The French international is highly rated across Europe, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Manchester United. They need a quality defensive midfielder to replace Casemiro, and the French International seems like the ideal fit.

The asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality and potential. The 23-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, and fullback, and his versatility would be a huge bonus for any club.

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Can Man United sign Camavinga?

Manchester United is now waiting for clear signals from Real Madrid before making their move. It remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the deal quickly.

Adding a quality defensive midfielder before the window closes will help them improve further. They have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to add more control and composure to the team. Now they should look to add more defensive steel and physicality.

Camavinga struggled for regular opportunities at Real Madrid last season, and he needs game time at this stage of his career. Manchester United will be able to provide him with ample opportunities.

The move could be ideal for all parties. The French midfielder certainly has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could be a success story at Manchester United if he adapts quickly.