(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly moving closer to signing highly rated Atlético Nacional midfielder Samuel Martinez, as the club continues to invest in promising young players from outside Europe.



The 17-year-old Colombian is viewed as a long-term prospect rather than an immediate first-team addition.

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Although he has travelled to England to complete the initial stages of the transfer, Martinez is expected to return to Atlético Nacional and continue his development in Colombia before officially joining Liverpool next summer.

The arrangement allows the Reds to secure an emerging talent early without disrupting his progress at a crucial stage of his career.

Martinez undergoes Liverpool medical ahead of future move

The main report comes from Florian Plettenberg, who claims Martinez travelled to Merseyside with his representative to undergo a medical before completing his proposed move from Atlético Nacional.

Liverpool are reportedly expected to pay around $1 million for the midfielder, while the Colombian club could also retain a percentage of any future sale. Martinez would then return home before officially joining the Reds after turning 18 in April 2027.

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The Evening Standard reports that Martinez has passed his Liverpool medical, although the deal had not been officially announced by either club.

Martinez strengthened his reputation while representing Colombia at youth level, recording three assists during the South American Under-17 Championship.

talkSPORT also reported that Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund showed interest in the teenager.

Why Liverpool’s Martinez investment could prove worthwhile

This looks like a sensible low-cost signing with considerable long-term potential.

Liverpool are not paying an excessive fee or expecting Martinez to immediately compete in the Premier League, which should reduce the pressure surrounding his arrival.

Allowing him to remain at Atlético Nacional is also a positive decision. Regular football in familiar surroundings may be more valuable than moving directly into Liverpool’s academy, where opportunities could be limited and the cultural adjustment far greater.

There are still no guarantees. Martinez has impressed at youth level, but many talented teenagers struggle to make the transition into senior European football.

Liverpool will therefore need to manage his development carefully, potentially using academy matches and loan spells before considering him for the first team.

The transfer should ultimately be viewed as part of a broader recruitment strategy. Liverpool are attempting to identify talent before prices rise, and a fee of around $1 million represents a manageable gamble.

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