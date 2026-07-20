Journalist issues latest update on Chelsea's move for Morgan Rogers

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Chelsea are closing in on one of the summer’s biggest transfers, with Morgan Rogers undergoing his medical before completing a move from Aston Villa.



The agreement is expected to be worth £117 million, making the England international Chelsea’s most expensive signing and immediately creating major expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Rogers arrives after developing into a powerful and versatile Premier League attacker.

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He can operate from the left, as a number ten or in a deeper creative position, giving Chelsea another player capable of carrying the ball through pressure.

Arsenal had also made him a leading target, meaning Chelsea’s move feels like both a statement signing and a transfer victory over their London rivals.

Rogers set to sign long term Chelsea contract

According to Ben Jacobs, Rogers is undergoing his Chelsea medical before signing a six-year contract containing an option for an additional season.

Jacobs previously reported that Chelsea had reached a £117 million agreement with Aston Villa and that Rogers selected the Blues despite Arsenal also holding talks.

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Sky Sports published footage on 20 July showing Rogers arriving for the medical after the two clubs agreed the fee.

Chelsea moved decisively once Villa became willing to negotiate. Provided no issue emerges during the final checks, only the paperwork and official announcement should remain.

Statement signing comes with financial risk

From a football perspective, Rogers makes sense. His strength, direct running and positional flexibility should add variety to Chelsea’s attack, while his friendship with Cole Palmer could help him settle quickly.

The pair developed together in Manchester City’s academy and are comfortable moving between central and wide positions.

However, £117 million is an enormous price for a 23-year-old who has only recently established himself among the Premier League’s leading attackers.

Chelsea are paying for his current ability, but also for the player they believe he can become over the next six or seven years.

The transfer represents ambition and risk in equal measure. Rogers has the talent to become a central figure at Stamford Bridge, but at a club-record price, simply being a useful squad member will not be enough.

He must develop into one of Chelsea’s most influential players for the deal to be considered a genuine success.

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