Rodri makes decision over Man City future amid interest from Real Madrid's Mourinho

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to explore a summer move for Manchester City midfielder Rodri following Spain’s victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



The 30-year-old captained Spain to their second world title as La Roja defeated Argentina 1–0 after extra time in the final.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal, but Rodri’s leadership and control in midfield were central to Spain’s successful campaign.

According to Radio MARCA, Rodri wants to join Real Madrid, while José Mourinho remains interested in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabéu now that the World Cup has ended.

World Cup success strengthens Rodri’s reputation

Rodri’s stock could hardly be higher. Alongside lifting the trophy, the Man City midfielder received the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player after consistently setting the tempo for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

Spain beat Argentina through Torres’ extra-time winner and finished the competition having conceded only one goal across eight matches, according to The Associated Press’ World Cup final report.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Winning football’s biggest international prize adds another major honour to Rodri’s collection and strengthens Madrid’s reported belief that he can immediately become the leader of their midfield.

Mourinho could make Man City star a priority

Mourinho returned to Real Madrid on a three-year contract until June 2029 this summer.

Rodri appears ideally suited to Mourinho’s preference for tactically disciplined and reliable midfielders.

He offers composure, defensive awareness and the ability to control matches under pressure.

Man City remain in a strong position, but Rodri’s contract expires in June 2027. His current agreement was announced by ESPN after he signed a five-year extension in 2022.

Spain’s World Cup triumph makes the transfer more difficult for Madrid rather than easier.

City can now demand a premium fee for a newly crowned world champion and Golden Ball winner.

However, if Rodri formally communicates his desire to return to Spain, Real Madrid may believe this is their best opportunity to complete the deal.

Club with positive relationship with Man City hoping to pull off dream Foden signing