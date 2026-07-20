Fabrizio Romano claims Man United have plans to sign 'defensive' midfielder

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s midfield rebuild is entering another phase, with the club abandoning one long-running target and considering several alternatives before the transfer window closes.



Michael Carrick has already added Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but United still want a third midfielder who can offer defensive strength, athleticism and the ability to carry the ball through pressure.

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That profile matters because the squad already contains players comfortable in possession.

The missing piece is someone capable of protecting the defence, winning duels and driving the team forward.

United appear determined to assess the market carefully rather than rush into another expensive deal.

Man United rule out return for previous target

According to Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, Manchester United will not revive their pursuit of Ederson, while Roma midfielder Manu Koné is one of several players being assessed.

“For Man Utd, the deal is 100% off and will not be recontacted, Atalanta or the player, in any case. On Manchester United midfield, I can confirm the appreciate for Manu Kone from Roma, but he’s not the only one. They’ve had contacts with the agents, but no bid to Roma, no club-to-club contact yet. Man Utd are assessing options.”

Romano also explained the type of midfielder United want:

“Now, it’s about picking the third midfielder. Defensive, physical, who can break the lines, who can be an important player in that sense. Manchester United are exploring the market.”

Red Devils need to spend carefully in the market

The update suggests United are being more selective than reports of an imminent deal may imply.

The Guardian has also reported that Carrick admires Koné, Alex Scott and Eduardo Camavinga, although their asking prices could complicate any move.

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Koné looks like a logical fit because of his power, ball-carrying and defensive energy, but United should avoid paying an inflated fee simply because the Ederson option has disappeared.

Tielemans can control games, while Santos brings youth and technical quality; the next addition must complement them rather than duplicate their strengths.

Widening the shortlist is sensible. The smartest signing will not necessarily be the most famous, but the midfielder who gives Carrick tactical flexibility and makes United harder to play through.

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