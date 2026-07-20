Chelsea receive Premier League enquiry for attacker Nicolas Jackson

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have reportedly discussed a summer move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, potentially giving Unai Emery an opportunity to reunite with a player he helped develop at Villarreal.



Fabrizio Romano reports that Jackson’s name came up during recent discussions between Villa and Chelsea.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Those talks appear to have taken place around Chelsea’s agreement to sign Morgan Rogers from Villa for a reported £117 million, although Jackson would be treated as a separate deal rather than part of a direct swap.

Emery connection makes Jackson an obvious target

Emery gave Jackson his Villarreal first-team debut in 2021 and played an important role in developing his movement, decision-making and understanding of how to attack space.

The Villa manager previously told Sky Sports that Jackson’s attitude was “fantastic” and praised his willingness to learn.

That relationship could make Villa Park an attractive destination. Jackson’s pace, pressing and ability to run behind defenders would suit Emery’s counter-attacking system, while his versatility means he could play alongside Ollie Watkins or operate as the main striker when Villa rotate their attack.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Jackson spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances.

Bayern decided not to activate their €65 million purchase option, with sporting director Max Eberl confirming that the striker would return to Chelsea.

Chelsea in complete control of Jackson’s future

Chelsea still hold considerable control over the situation due to his long contract that runs until 2033.

That makes another loan, potentially with an option or obligation to buy, more realistic than a discounted permanent transfer.

Villa’s interest does not guarantee Jackson will leave. A fresh report from The Sun claims he wants to stay and impress new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, with the club prepared to assess him during pre-season.

Jackson would be a smart tactical addition for Villa, but only through a carefully structured loan.

His inconsistency remains a concern, yet Emery already understands how to use his strengths and that familiarity could turn a risky transfer into a productive reunion.

Chelsea agree personal terms as £55m move for Arsenal target edges closer