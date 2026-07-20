Source claims Liverpool & Arsenal contact winger who has already agreed terms with PSG

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal have both explored the possibility of signing RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, although Paris Saint-Germain remain ahead in the race for his signature.



The 19-year-old’s future is still unresolved, with the French champions yet to agree a transfer fee despite making progress in talks with the player.

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Diomande’s rapid development has made him one of the most sought-after young attackers in Europe.

His pace, confidence in one-on-one situations and ability to contribute goals have attracted several elite clubs, but Leipzig’s valuation of more than €100 million represents a major obstacle.

The German club are also in a strong negotiating position because Diomande remains under contract until 2030.

That means Liverpool, Arsenal and PSG may have to decide whether they are prepared to pay a premium now or risk allowing his value to increase further.

Liverpool and Arsenal explore Diomande deal

According to a source on X, Arsenal contacted Diomande’s representatives to understand whether there was still an opportunity to enter the race. Their approach appears to have been an initial check rather than a sign that a formal offer is imminent.

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The update was also covered by Just Arsenal, which reported that Diomande has already agreed personal terms with PSG. However, the absence of a club-to-club agreement means the transfer is not yet complete.

Liverpool’s interest has progressed further. Sky Sports reported that the Reds contacted Leipzig before seeing a proposed €100 million package rejected.

A separate Sky Sports report later claimed Liverpool had begun considering alternatives, including PSG winger Bradley Barcola.

Huge potential comes with a significant risk

Diomande recorded 12 goals and eight assists in 33 Bundesliga appearances during the 2025/26 season, helping Leipzig secure Champions League qualification.

He also became the fourth-youngest player to reach double figures in a Bundesliga campaign.

His direct style would suit both English clubs. Liverpool arguably have the greater need for another explosive wide forward, while Arsenal could use his unpredictability to provide stronger competition and variety on the left.

However, spending more than €100 million on a teenager after one outstanding season would carry serious risk.

Leipzig are effectively demanding a superstar fee based partly on what Diomande could become rather than what he has already proven consistently.

PSG remain favourites but Liverpool and Arsenal are right to keep watching. Both clubs should remain interested without allowing the situation to develop into an overpriced bidding war.

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