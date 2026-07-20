Man United decide third midfield reinforcement after Santos & Tielemans signings

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Manchester United’s major midfield rebuild may not be finished yet, despite the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.



The two new signings provide Michael Carrick with more technical quality and Premier League experience, but United are still exploring the market for a more athletic midfielder capable of protecting the defence and carrying the ball through pressure.

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Carlos Baleba, Manu Koné and Adam Wharton have all been discussed, although the cost and availability of each player could determine which direction the club takes.

Baleba and Koné feature on Man United list

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside on Man United’s interest in Baleba.

The Brighton midfielder would be keen to move to Old Trafford. Loose personal terms were reportedly discussed last summer, but United had not submitted a fresh proposal to Brighton at the time of the report.

United have already officially confirmed the signings of Santos and Tielemans, strengthening a midfield that required rebuilding following Casemiro’s departure and Manuel Ugarte’s injury.

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Baleba remains an attractive option because of his power, mobility and Premier League experience, but Brighton’s valuation is a significant complication.

Meanwhile, talkSPORT reports that United have made an enquiry for Roma midfielder Manu Koné, who could cost around €60 million.

Another name on the list is Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton who would demand a huge fee.

Why Manu Koné may be the smartest option for United

Baleba offers the most exciting physical profile, but Koné may represent the more sensible deal.

Santos can win possession and contribute at both ends, while Tielemans brings passing range, creativity and leadership.

What United still lack is a midfielder who can cover ground quickly, resist pressure and move the team forward through direct carries.

Baleba fits those requirements, but paying a premium after an inconsistent season would be risky.

Koné offers similar energy, has experience in the Bundesliga, Serie A and international football, and could be available for a more manageable price.

Wharton would improve United’s passing from deep, but his likely fee makes him the least realistic option.

Unless Brighton reduce their demands, Koné appears to provide the best balance between quality, affordability and tactical suitability.

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