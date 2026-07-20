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Andreas Schjelderup has been linked with a move away from Benfica after an impressive World Cup campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur are among the teams interested in signing the 22-year-old and are willing to offer €40 million to get the deal done. According to Portuguese publication Record, that will not be enough to get the deal done.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk are reporting that an offer of around £68 million will be required to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to pay a premium for him.

There is no doubt that they need more quality in the attacking unit, and the 22-year-old could be a very useful option for them. He can create opportunities with his pace and flair. He will score goals as well. Tottenham have struggled in the wide areas, and they need to invest in technically gifted wide players.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the Norwegian International as well. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level.

Tottenham have an ambitious team, and they have signed quality players this summer. They will look to bounce back strongly after a disappointing season and push for trophies next season.

Signing the Norwegian attacker will certainly help them improve in the final third. He is still a young player with great potential, and he could improve further with coaching and guidance. Even if Tottenham spend a premium on him, he should be able to justify the investment in the long term.