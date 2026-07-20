Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates after the team secured safety from relegation during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer and have identified Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani as a target.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Kosovo International is on the radar of the London club, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to make a move for him. Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the talented attacker.

Tottenham looked quite mediocre in attack last season, and they need to improve in that department if they want to fight for trophies. They finished 17th in the League table last season, and they will not want to be in that position again.

They have been very active in the transfer market so far and have significantly improved the team. However, improving the attack before the window closes will be a top priority for them.

They need someone who can score goals consistently, and they should invest in a quality wide player as well. They lack unpredictability and cutting-edge in the final third, and a couple of quality signings could transform them.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for the London club will be exciting for the Kosovo International as well. He has shown his quality in Germany, and he has the physical and technical attributes for English football as well.

The 23-year-old striker has 11 goals and 10 assists for Hoffenheim in 45 matches.

Regular football in England will help him improve further and fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can submit an acceptable offer for the player.

He has a contract with the German club until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him this summer. It will require an attractive offer to get the deal across the line.