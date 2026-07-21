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Vanja Milinkovic-Savic is expected to leave Napoli during the summer transfer window, and a move to Tottenham could be on the cards.

According to a report from Il Napoli Online, the Italian club is ready to begin negotiations with Tottenham over a move for the goalkeeper. They are looking to send the Serbian to the London club and bring in Guglielmo Vicario as his replacement.

Ciro Venerato said: “A swap between Vanja Milinković-Savić and Guglielmo Vicario is being considered. Napoli are ready to begin negotiations with Tottenham”.

Vicario has been quite mediocre for Spurs since joining the club, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to let him leave and replace him in the summer.

Milinkovic-Savic is not a key player for Napoli either, and a swap deal could be ideal for all parties.

Vicario will be able to get his career back on track in Italy, and the Serbian goalkeeper would get a fresh start as well.

Antonin Kinsky is currently the first-choice goalkeeper at Tottenham, but they need more depth in that area of the pitch. Signing the 29-year-old Serbian goalkeeper would be ideal. If they can get the deal done as a direct swap, it would also save the London club funds.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for Tottenham will be exciting for the Serbian goalkeeper. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to test himself in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see whether he can push Kinsky for the starting spot and establish himself as Tottenham’s first-choice goalkeeper next season.