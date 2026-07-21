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Yan Diomande has been heavily linked with a move away from RB Leipzig this summer, and Premier League clubs are keen on him.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Liverpool have now made fresh approaches to sign the 19-year-old over the past week, but the player has his heart set on a move to PSG. His representatives have already conveyed that information to the interested parties, and it will be interesting to see whether Arsenal and Liverpool finally decide to move on.

Both clubs need more quality on the flanks, and the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international could be ideal for them. He is one of the finest attacking players in Europe right now, with the potential to become a superstar. He is only 19, and there is plenty of room for development. He could be the ideal long-term investment for both Premier League clubs.

However, the player wants to join the French champions, and the two clubs are currently negotiating a transfer. The player is likely to be expensive, and PSG are prepared to pay around €110 million to complete the move.

Liverpool have lost Mohamed Salah, and they need to replace him properly. Signing a top-class winger will be a top priority for them. It remains to be seen who they end up with.

Similarly, Arsenal need more depth in the wide areas. They need a dynamic attacker who can slot into multiple roles and open up defences with his pace and flair.

Diomande could have been the ideal acquisition for both clubs. He had 23 goal contributions last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are keeping tabs on his situation, especially now that they are likely to lose Savinho, who is a target for Tottenham.