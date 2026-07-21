Arsenal lose promising prospect to Premier League rivals in a major blow to Arteta

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Manchester City have agreed a deal to recruit one of Arsenal’s most highly regarded young midfielders, delivering another reminder of how fiercely England’s leading clubs are competing for academy talent.



The 16-year-old rejected Arsenal’s offer of a competitive long-term agreement in favour of continuing his development at the Etihad Stadium.

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He is expected to complete a medical before initially joining City on scholarship terms, with a professional contract scheduled to follow when he becomes eligible.

For Arsenal, the departure is disappointing because the club had only brought the midfielder to north London from Charlton Athletic in September 2025.

The agreement represents a significant youth-level success for City rather than an immediate first-team signing.

Man City reach agreement despite Arsenal offer

According to The Athletic, Man City have reached an agreement to sign Mishel Nduka after the England youth international decided against extending his stay with Arsenal.

The Gunners reportedly presented the teenager with competitive terms and wanted him to remain within their academy system.

However, Nduka selected City and is now expected to undergo his medical before formally joining their scholarship programme.

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A professional deal will then follow once the relevant age requirements have been met.

The move shows that City’s recruitment strategy is not limited to buying established first-team stars.

They are also aggressively targeting leading young players from rival academies and attempting to create a strong development pipeline for future seasons.

Gunners setback highlights growing academy battle

Nduka had already begun making progress above his age group.

Daily Cannon reports that he made 10 appearances for Arsenal’s under-18s during the 2025/26 season, featured in the UEFA Youth League and was included at under-21 level. He also represented England seven times at under-16 level.

Arsenal should not panic over one academy departure. Young players choose clubs for several reasons, including development plans, coaching, financial terms and their perceived pathway towards senior football.

However, losing a highly rated prospect less than a year after recruiting him is still a concern.

Arsenal have successfully promoted players from their academy in recent seasons, but they must ensure that talented teenagers can clearly see how they fit into the club’s long-term plans.

For City, this is a low-risk move with potentially significant rewards.

Nduka remains several years away from becoming a proven senior player, but securing him ahead of Arsenal demonstrates the strength and ambition of City’s academy recruitment operation.

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