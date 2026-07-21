(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) ***RIGHT IMAGE *** Michael Carrick, Interim Manager of Manchester United looks on. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic.

The 27-year-old has done well for AC Milan, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for all three Premier League clubs. They need more quality on the flanks, and the 27-year-old could help create opportunities and find the back of the net as well.

Pulisic recorded 14 goal contributions last season.

He has played for Chelsea in England and helped them win the UEFA Champions League. The opportunity to return to England could be interesting for the American International as well.

He has a contract with AC Milan until 2027, and the Italian outfit will not want to lose him for free next summer. They are open to selling the players this summer and would demand around $74 million (£55m) in transfer fees, as per Hooligan Soccer. It remains to be seen whether the interested parties are willing to pay up.

Arsenal need a dynamic attacker like him who can slot into multiple roles and make a defining impact in the final third. He has the quality and the experience to make an immediate impact as well.

Similarly, Manchester United have been overly dependent on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. They need more options at their disposal, and the United States International could be a solution.

Tottenham struggled to create opportunities last season, and they need someone who can open up deep defences with his flair and technical ability. The former Chelsea star could be tailor-made for them. Tottenham have done well to improve the team so far, but they are yet to address the weaknesses in the attack. Signing the AC Milan star could be a game changer for them..