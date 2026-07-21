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Arsenal are interested in signing the Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

According to Ben Jacobs, they are expected to submit another offer for the Brazilian after their first attempt failed. The 28-year-old is one of the finest central midfielders in the league, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Arsenal.

They need more creativity in the team, and the Brazilian will help create opportunities for his teammates and add ingenuity in the middle of the park. He has been a consistent performer in the Premier League with Newcastle, and now is the right time for him to move on to a bigger club where he can fight for major trophies.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince Newcastle to sanction his departure. He is a key player for the Magpies, and they will not want to lose him easily. They have already sanctioned the departure of a key player like Sandro Tonali. Losing both of their best midfielders in one window would be devastating for Newcastle. However, they could be powerless to stop him from leaving if the South American decides to force his way out.

Arsenal are expected to part ways with Christian Norgaard, and Guimaraes could be an ideal fit for them, even though he is not a direct replacement.

Arsenal have recently failed with a move for Morgan Rogers, who has decided to join Chelsea instead. They will be desperate to add more creativity in the midfield, and signing the Brazilian would be a step in the right direction.

The Premier League champions will need to invest in a couple of quality attacking players as well. They need more cutting-edge on the flanks and a reliable finisher as well.