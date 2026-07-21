Liam Delap and his Chelsea teammates applaud the fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

John Stones has left Manchester City upon the expiry of his contract, and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are now pushing to sign the experienced England International defender. They need more quality and depth in their defensive unit, and Stones should prove an excellent acquisition.

He has the quality and the winning experience to transform them. He could be a leader at the back for them. Signing a player of his quality for free could prove to be a masterstroke.

Stones has proven himself in England with Everton and Manchester City. There is no doubt that he can adapt quickly and make an immediate impact at Chelsea as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation following William Saliba’s injury. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can beat Arsenal to his signature. The experienced defender should look to join a club where he can play regularly. Sitting on the bench at a top club at this stage of his career is unlikely to appeal to him.

If Chelsea can provide him with regular opportunities, it could be the ideal move for him. The Blues had a disappointing season last year, and they missed out on European qualification. They were quite poor at the back, and they need to improve defensively.

Someone like Stones will not only help them tighten up at the back but also add composure and control to the team. He is versatile enough to operate as a defensive midfielder as well, and he could be an asset for Chelsea in the short term.