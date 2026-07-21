Chelsea forced to consider left-back alternatives after Lewis Hall rejection

Manchester United have reportedly moved into a stronger position in the race to sign a new left-back, with one of their leading targets believed to favour an Old Trafford switch over joining Chelsea.



Both clubs are searching for long-term solutions on the left side of defence.

Chelsea need to replace Marc Cucurella following his move to Real Madrid, while United want stronger competition for Luke Shaw and greater reliability in a position that has frequently been affected by injuries.

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The Newcastle defender’s age, Premier League experience and ability to operate in midfield make him attractive to both sides.

However, his apparent preference could now shape the direction of the transfer battle.

Newcastle have not agreed to a sale, meaning Man United still face a difficult club-to-club negotiation.

Man United move is preferred option of Lewis Hall

According to Graeme Bailey at TEAMtalk, Lewis Hall would prioritise joining Man United if he leaves Newcastle this summer.

Chelsea have continued monitoring their former academy player, but his preference has made a Stamford Bridge return considerably more difficult.

United reportedly view Hall as a potential long-term successor to Shaw rather than simply short-term cover.

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The 21-year-old could initially compete for minutes before gradually establishing himself as Michael Carrick’s first-choice left-back.

Chelsea are now assessing alternatives, including Real Madrid defender Alvaro Carreras.

That change of focus suggests the London club may be unwilling to invest significant time in a deal when the player is more attracted to their Premier League rival.

Newcastle United still hold power over his next move

The Guardian has confirmed that United are monitoring Hall alongside Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

Hall is contracted to Newcastle until 2029, while the Magpies paid Chelsea £28 million plus add-ons to sign him permanently.

From United’s perspective, the reported preference is a genuine boost.

Convincing the player may already be achieved, allowing the club to focus on reaching an agreement with Newcastle.

However, Newcastle remain under no immediate pressure to sell and could demand a major profit.

Hall would be the smarter long-term option because he offers youth, versatility and room to develop.

United should push firmly, but they must avoid paying an excessive fee purely because they have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race.

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