Xabi Alonso, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during a press conference at Anfield on November 03, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott this summer.

According to a report from Alex Crook of TalkSPORT and Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are willing to pay £60 million in order to sign the 22-year-old central midfielder, but the Cherries value him higher than that, and they are unwilling to sanction his departure.

Scott has also been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United.

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Can Chelsea submit an acceptable offer for Alex Scott?

It will be interesting to see whether Chelsea is willing to make an attractive offer for the player. They need more control in the middle of the park, and Scott could prove to be an excellent acquisition.

He was a key player for Bournemouth last season, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for bigger clubs. He has the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder, and joining a top team would be ideal for him. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

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Chelsea could use someone like Scott

Chelsea will be desperate to bounce back after a disappointing season, and signing some of the country’s best young players would be a step in the right direction. They have already agreed on a deal to sign Morgan Rogers, and Scott will add more quality in the middle of the park for them.

He is excellent at controlling the game’s tempo, creating opportunities, and helping out defensively. He has what it takes to develop into a complete central midfielder with the right guidance.

Xabi Alonso could play a key role in his development. However, convincing the Cherries to sell the player this summer will be difficult. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.